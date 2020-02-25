RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL)

In a report released today, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL), with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 75.9% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Netscout Systems, and Varonis Systems.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.00.

Based on SailPoint Technologies Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $3.67 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $5.1 million.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.