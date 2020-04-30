RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Public Service Enterprise (PEG)

RBC Capital analyst Shelby Tucker maintained a Buy rating on Public Service Enterprise (PEG) on April 28 and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $51.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 66.3% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as American Electric Power, Nextera Energy Partners, and Pinnacle West Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Public Service Enterprise is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $62.64, which is a 20.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Public Service Enterprise’s market cap is currently $26.42B and has a P/E ratio of 15.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.75.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co. (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas. The PSEG Power segment wholesales energy, fuel supply, and energy transacting functions. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.