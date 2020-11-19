RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Buy rating on Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) yesterday and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 48.9% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ovid Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.00, implying a 147.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 13, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.40 and a one-year low of $1.80. Currently, Ovid Therapeutics has an average volume of 951.1K.

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on developing medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.