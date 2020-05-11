RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding (OLLI)

RBC Capital analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Buy rating on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding (OLLI) on May 8 and set a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $69.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 70.3% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Williams-Sonoma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.40, which is a -17.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Wells Fargo also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $80.00 price target.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding’s market cap is currently $4.44B and has a P/E ratio of 32.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.57.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings was founded by Mark Butler, Mort Bernstein, Oliver Rosenberg and Harry Coverman on July 29, 1982 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.