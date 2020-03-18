RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Nutrien (NTR)

In a report issued on March 15, Andrew Wong from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Nutrien (NTR), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.49, close to its 52-week low of $26.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -16.3% and a 34.4% success rate. Wong covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Largo Resources, NexGen Energy, and Cameco.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nutrien with a $51.08 average price target, an 84.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Bernstein also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $52.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Nutrien’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $48 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $301 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.