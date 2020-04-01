RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Molecular Partners AG (MLLCF)

In a report released yesterday, Zoe Karamanoli from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Molecular Partners AG (MLLCF), with a price target of CHF37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.50, equals to its 52-week high of $22.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Karamanoli is ranked #3997 out of 6239 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Molecular Partners AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.42.

The company has a one-year high of $22.50 and a one-year low of $14.10. Currently, Molecular Partners AG has an average volume of 37.

Molecular Partners AG engages in the development of protein therapies for treatment of serious diseases like cancer and sight-threatening disorders. It also develops its products through its brand known as DARPins, which targets specific and potent monoclonal antibodies that offers potential to address existing limitations of antibody drugs. The company products include Abicipar, MP0250/MP0274 and Clinical Trials. Molecular Partners was founded by Christian Zahnd, Patrick Amstutz, Patrik Forrer, Andreas Plückthun and Michael Tobias Stumpp on November 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.