RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Markel (MKL)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained a Buy rating on Markel (MKL) yesterday and set a price target of $1500.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $884.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 53.9% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, American International Group, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

Markel has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1500.00.

Based on Markel’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.53 billion and net profit of $511 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.08 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $752 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 82 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MKL in relation to earlier this year.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations. The Reinsurance segment includes all treaty reinsurance written within the company’s underwriting operations. Markel was founded by Samuel A. Markel in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, VA.