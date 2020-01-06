RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Legg Mason (LM)

In a report issued on January 3, Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Legg Mason (LM), with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 59.0% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Victory Capital Holdings, and TPG Specialty Lending.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Legg Mason is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.80.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Legg Mason’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $64.87 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $218 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Legg Mason, Inc. provides securities brokerage, trading and investment services. The firm’s segment includes Global Asset Management. The segment: Global Asset Management provides investment advisory services to institutional and individual clients and to company-sponsored investment funds.