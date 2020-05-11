RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Lear (LEA)

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained a Buy rating on Lear (LEA) on May 8 and set a price target of $137.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $101.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.9% and a 48.2% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Delphi Technologies, Tenneco Automotive, and Garrett Motion.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lear is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $99.56, which is a 1.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Robert W. Baird also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $111.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $143.50 and a one-year low of $63.21. Currently, Lear has an average volume of 809K.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests. The E-System segment consists of the design, development, engineering and manufacture of electrical distribution systems, as well as electronic control modules, electrification products, connectivity products and software solutions for the cloud, vehicles and mobile devices. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.