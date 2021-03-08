RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)

RBC Capital analyst T J Schultz maintained a Buy rating on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) on March 5 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.72, close to its 52-week high of $11.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 67.0% success rate. Schultz covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and Equitrans Midstream.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kimbell Royalty Partners is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.50, which is a 25.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Kimbell Royalty Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $25.93 million and GAAP net loss of $60.63 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $27.37 million and had a GAAP net loss of $47.83 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KRP in relation to earlier this year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.