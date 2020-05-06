RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 54.9% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Intra-Cellular Therapies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Karyopharm Therapeutics with a $31.38 average price target, a 55.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

Based on Karyopharm Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $18.1 million and GAAP net loss of $48.65 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $206K and had a GAAP net loss of $58.21 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KPTI in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2020, Barry Greene, a Director at KPTI bought 3,030 shares for a total of $91.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Its SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1). Karyopharm’s lead compound, XPOVIOTM (selinexor), received accelerated approval from the FDA in combination with dexamethasone as a treatment for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma. A Marketing Authorization Application for selinexor is also currently under review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). In addition to single-agent and combination activity against a variety of human cancers, SINE compounds have also shown biological activity in models of neurodegeneration, inflammation, autoimmune disease, certain viruses and wound-healing. Karyopharm has several investigational programs in clinical or preclinical development. The company was founded by Joseph Araujo, Ronald A. DePinho, Pamela A Silver, Giulio Draetta, Michael G. Kauffman and Sharon Shacham on December 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

