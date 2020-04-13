RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Investors Bancorp (ISBC)

In a report released today, Steven Duong from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Investors Bancorp (ISBC), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Duong is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -24.5% and a 14.3% success rate. Duong covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Services, Valley National Bancorp, and First Commonwealth.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Investors Bancorp with a $12.25 average price target, a 49.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, KBW also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $11.50 price target.

Investors Bancorp’s market cap is currently $2.15B and has a P/E ratio of 11.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.85.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Investor Bank, which engages in the provision of banking services. Its services include complete deposit products, online banking, home equity loans and lines of credit, and a full array of mortgage loans. It also gives deposit accounts, cash management services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial real estate financing solutions. The company was founded in December 2013 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.