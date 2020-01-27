RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

RBC Capital analyst Jon Arfstrom maintained a Buy rating on Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) on January 23 and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 59.2% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Huntington Bancshares with a $15.75 average price target, which is a 10.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 24, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.50 price target.

Huntington Bancshares’ market cap is currently $14.17B and has a P/E ratio of 10.88. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.32.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 134 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HBAN in relation to earlier this year.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.