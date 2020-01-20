RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on H&E Equipment Services (HEES)

RBC Capital analyst Seth Weber maintained a Buy rating on H&E Equipment Services (HEES) on January 17 and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 68.5% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, BrightView Holdings, and Manitowoc Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on H&E Equipment Services is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.00.

The company has a one-year high of $37.85 and a one-year low of $22.52. Currently, H&E Equipment Services has an average volume of 215.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HEES in relation to earlier this year.

