RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on H&E Equipment Services (HEES)

In a report released yesterday, Seth Weber from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on H&E Equipment Services (HEES), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 64.1% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Manitowoc Company, and Caterpillar.

H&E Equipment Services has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.38.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $37.85 and a one-year low of $9.12. Currently, H&E Equipment Services has an average volume of 276.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment. The New Equipment Sales segment sells new equipment in product categories. The Used Equipment Sales segment offers rental fleet and inventoried equipment that are acquired through trade-ins its equipment customers and through purchases of high quality used equipment. The Parts Sales segment consists of new and used parts for the equipment and rental fleet. The Services segment operation provides maintenance and repair services for customers equipment and to rental fleet. The company was founded by Tom Engquist and Frank Head in 1961 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.