RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on H&E Equipment Services (HEES)

In a report issued on April 17, Seth Weber from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on H&E Equipment Services (HEES), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.10, close to its 52-week low of $9.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 49.3% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, BrightView Holdings, and Manitowoc Company.

H&E Equipment Services has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $20.50.

H&E Equipment Services’ market cap is currently $470.4M and has a P/E ratio of 5.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.29.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HEES in relation to earlier this year.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment. The New Equipment Sales segment sells new equipment in product categories. The Used Equipment Sales segment offers rental fleet and inventoried equipment that are acquired through trade-ins its equipment customers and through purchases of high quality used equipment. The Parts Sales segment consists of new and used parts for the equipment and rental fleet. The Services segment operation provides maintenance and repair services for customers equipment and to rental fleet. The company was founded by Tom Engquist and Frank Head in 1961 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.