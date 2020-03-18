RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on GMS (GMS)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Dahl maintained a Buy rating on GMS (GMS) on March 16 and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.71, close to its 52-week low of $11.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -7.8% and a 43.0% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

GMS has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.20, implying a 109.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 6, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Based on GMS’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $10.88 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $5.66 million.

GMS, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate.