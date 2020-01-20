RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on General Motors (GM)

In a report issued on January 15, Joseph Spak from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on General Motors (GM), with a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 53.3% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and BorgWarner.

General Motors has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.56, which is a 33.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, Benchmark Co. also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

General Motors’ market cap is currently $50.86B and has a P/E ratio of 5.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.12.

General Motors Co. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc. The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial.