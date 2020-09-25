RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Fortis (FTS)

In a report issued on September 23, Robert Kwan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Fortis (FTS), with a price target of C$60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $39.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 68.8% success rate. Kwan covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, AltaGas, and Emera.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fortis is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $48.82, implying a 24.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 21, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $44.72 and a one-year low of $28.59. Currently, Fortis has an average volume of 348.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 75 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FTS in relation to earlier this year.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 75 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FTS in relation to earlier this year.

Fortis, Inc. is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy that distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean. The Non-Regulated segment consists of energy Infrastructure which is primarily comprised of long-term contracted generation assets in British Columbia and Belize, and a gas storage facility in British Columbia; and Corporate & Other that includes expenses and revenue items not specifically related to business operations. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in St. John’s, Canada.