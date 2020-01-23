RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

In a report released yesterday, Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 27.9% and a 81.0% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group, and Citizens Financial.

Fifth Third Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.89, implying a 12.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Fifth Third Bancorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.59 billion and net profit of $729 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.85 billion and had a net profit of $467 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 82 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FITB in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.