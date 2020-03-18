RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on EQT (EQT)

In a report issued on March 16, Scott Hanold from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on EQT (EQT), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -16.6% and a 30.1% success rate. Hanold covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for EQT with a $9.79 average price target, implying an 11.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, MKM Partners also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $10.00 price target.

Based on EQT’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.18 billion. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $637 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EQT in relation to earlier this year.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering, and transmission in the Appalachian area. The EQT Production segment focuses on the exploration, development and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

