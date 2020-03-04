RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Enghouse Systems (EGHSF)

In a report issued on February 28, Paul Treiber from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Enghouse Systems (EGHSF), with a price target of C$57.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.80, close to its 52-week high of $40.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Treiber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 71.2% success rate. Treiber covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sierra Wireless, BlackBerry, and Celestica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Enghouse Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $41.92.

Enghouse Systems’ market cap is currently $2.07B and has a P/E ratio of 38.74. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.76.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments.