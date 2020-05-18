RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Edison International (EIX)

In a report issued on May 15, Shelby Tucker from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Edison International (EIX), with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $55.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 59.4% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Edison International with a $69.67 average price target, representing a 21.9% upside. In a report issued on May 1, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $86.00 price target.

Edison International’s market cap is currently $20.35B and has a P/E ratio of 16.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.57.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.