RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Dollar Tree (DLTR)

In a report issued on May 8, Scot Ciccarelli from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Dollar Tree (DLTR), with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $78.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 70.3% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Advance Auto Parts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dollar Tree is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $90.76.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Dollar Tree’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.32 billion and net profit of $123 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.21 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $2.31 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DLTR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dollar Tree, Inc. owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The company offers selection of everyday basic products and its supplement these basic, everyday items with seasonal, closeout and promotional merchandise. The merchandise mix consists of three types: Consumable, Variety categories and Seasonal merchandise. The Consumable merchandise includes candy and food, health and beauty care, and household consumables such as paper, plastics and household chemicals and in select stores, frozen and refrigerated food. The Variety categories merchandise includes toys, durable house wares, gifts, party goods, greeting cards, soft lines and other items. The Seasonal goods include Easter, Halloween and Christmas merchandise. Dollar Tree was founded by J. Douglas Perry and Macon F. Brock, Jr. in 1986 and is headquartered in Chesapeake, VA.

Read More on DLTR: