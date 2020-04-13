RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on CVS Health (CVS)

In a report issued on April 9, Anton Hie from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on CVS Health (CVS), with a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $60.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Hie is ranked #4566 out of 6356 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CVS Health with a $82.55 average price target, representing a 38.7% upside. In a report issued on March 27, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $77.03 and a one-year low of $51.73. Currently, CVS Health has an average volume of 10.98M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioural health, medical management capabilities. The Corporate segment involves in providing management and administrative services. The company was founded by Stanley P. Goldstein and Ralph Hoagland in 1963 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, RI.

Read More on CVS: