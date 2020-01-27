RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

RBC Capital analyst Kennen MacKay maintained a Buy rating on Clovis Oncology (CLVS) on January 24 and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.93.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 57.4% success rate. MacKay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Aimmune Therapeutics, and Akebia Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Clovis Oncology with a $13.30 average price target, implying a 43.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 16, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $32.05 and a one-year low of $2.93. Currently, Clovis Oncology has an average volume of 11.02M.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. is a commercial stage biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments in the United States, Europe, and other markets. Its product development programs target specific subsets of cancer, and simultaneously develop, with partners, diagnostic tools intended to direct a compound in development to the patients most likely to benefit from its use. The company was founded by Andrew R. Allen, Gillian C. Ivers-Read, Patrick J. Mahaffy, and Erle T. Mast on April 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.