RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Campbell Soup (CPB)

In a report released today, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Campbell Soup (CPB), with a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 56.3% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Campbell Soup is a Hold with an average price target of $51.00.

Based on Campbell Soup’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.16 billion and net profit of $183 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.71 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $59 million.

Campbell Soup Co. engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, International Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh.