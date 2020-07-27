RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

RBC Capital analyst T J Schultz maintained a Buy rating on Brigham Minerals (MNRL) on July 24 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 59.9% success rate. Schultz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and NGL Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Brigham Minerals with a $16.00 average price target, implying a 32.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Based on Brigham Minerals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $32.28 million and net profit of $8.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $18.27 million and had a net profit of $4.04 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MNRL in relation to earlier this year.

Brigham Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The company was founded by Ben M. Brigham in November 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.