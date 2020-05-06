RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Booking Holdings (BKNG)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mahaney maintained a Buy rating on Booking Holdings (BKNG) on May 4 and set a price target of $1535.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1377.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 56.8% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Uber Technologies, and Zillow Group.

Booking Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1732.59, representing a 24.0% upside. In a report issued on April 20, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1700.00 price target.

Booking Holdings’ market cap is currently $57.02B and has a P/E ratio of 12.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 54.27.

Booking Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of online travel and related solutions. The company offers services through the following brands: Booking.com, KAYAK, priceline, agoda, Rentalcars.com, and OpenTable. It provides accommodation reservations including hotels, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals, and other properties. The company was founded by Jay Scott Walker on July 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.