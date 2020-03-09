RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Black Hills (BKH)

RBC Capital analyst Shelby Tucker maintained a Buy rating on Black Hills (BKH) on March 6 and set a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $75.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 70.0% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Black Hills with a $85.50 average price target.

Black Hills’ market cap is currently $5.06B and has a P/E ratio of 24.54. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.10.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 102 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BKH in relation to earlier this year.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.