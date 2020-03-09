RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on AvalonBay (AVB)

In a report issued on March 6, Wes Golladay from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on AvalonBay (AVB), with a price target of $236.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $201.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Golladay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 67.4% success rate. Golladay covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Essential Properties Realty, and Summit Hotel Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AvalonBay with a $230.89 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $229.40 and a one-year low of $191.42. Currently, AvalonBay has an average volume of 692.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AVB in relation to earlier this year.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.