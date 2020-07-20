RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Arch Capital Group (ACGL)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained a Buy rating on Arch Capital Group (ACGL) on July 15 and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 58.8% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International General Insurance Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and American International Group.

Arch Capital Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.71.

Based on Arch Capital Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.62 billion and net profit of $144 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.68 billion and had a net profit of $449 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs. The Reinsurance segment is comprised of reinsurance underwriting which offer specialty product lines such as casualty, marine and aviation, other specialty, property catastrophe, property excluding property catastrophe, and other. The Mortgage segment is the operations that includes U.S. and international mortgage insurance and reinsurance operations as well as GSE credit risk sharing transactions. The Corporate (Non-Underwriting) segment includes net investment income, other income, corporate expense, interest expense, net realized gains and losses, net impairment losses. The Other segment refers to Watford Re. which is a variable interest entity. The company was founded by Clements Robert in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.