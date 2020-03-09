RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Adt (ADT)

RBC Capital analyst Seth Weber maintained a Buy rating on Adt (ADT) on March 5 and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 51.7% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, BrightView Holdings, and Manitowoc Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Adt with a $8.31 average price target, representing a 53.6% upside. In a report issued on March 5, Credit Suisse also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $8.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Adt’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.3 billion and GAAP net loss of $72 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.19 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $149 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ADT, Inc. is engaged in providing monitored security, interactive home, and business automation and related monitoring services. It offers residential, commercial, and multi-site customers a set of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.