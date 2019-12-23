RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on 89bio (ETNB)

In a report issued on December 18, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on 89bio (ETNB), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 54.6% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for 89bio with a $46.00 average price target, which is an 80.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 8, Oppenheimer also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $46.19 and a one-year low of $16.60. Currently, 89bio has an average volume of 119.2K.

89bio, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company was founded on January 01, 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.