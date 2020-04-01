RBC Capital Maintains Their Sell Rating on WW Grainger (GWW)

In a report released yesterday, Deane Dray from RBC Capital maintained a Sell rating on WW Grainger (GWW), with a price target of $194.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $248.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 48.9% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on WW Grainger is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $302.17.

The company has a one-year high of $346.61 and a one-year low of $200.61. Currently, WW Grainger has an average volume of 404.8K.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives. The Canada segment provides a combination of product breadth, local availability, speed of delivery, detailed product information and competitively priced products and services. The company was founded by William Wallace Grainger in 1927 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.