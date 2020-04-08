RBC Capital Maintains Their Sell Rating on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Dahl maintained a Sell rating on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) yesterday and set a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $65.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.2% and a 45.5% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SiteOne Landscape Supply is a Hold with an average price target of $84.83.

SiteOne Landscape Supply’s market cap is currently $2.76B and has a P/E ratio of 36.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 44.83.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SITE in relation to earlier this year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.