RBC Capital Maintains Their Sell Rating on Norfolk Southern (NSC)

RBC Capital analyst Walter Spracklin maintained a Sell rating on Norfolk Southern (NSC) on April 9 and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $159.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 61.9% success rate. Spracklin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as TFI International, Canadian Railway, and Canadian Pacific.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Norfolk Southern is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $195.31, a 21.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $116.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Norfolk Southern’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.69 billion and net profit of $666 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.9 billion and had a net profit of $702 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NSC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States. The company transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. It offers the extensive intermodal network in the eastern half of the United States and is a transporter of coal, automotive, and industrial products. The company’s services include property leases and sales; wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects; access property; manage private crossings, promote business with signboards, and natural resource management. Norfolk Southern was founded on July 23, 1980 and is headquartered in Norfolk, VA.