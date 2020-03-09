RBC Capital Maintains Their Sell Rating on LTC Properties (LTC)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Carroll maintained a Sell rating on LTC Properties (LTC) on March 5 and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.93, close to its 52-week low of $42.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 65.5% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Industrial Logistics Properties, and Easterly Government Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for LTC Properties with a $46.00 average price target.

Based on LTC Properties’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $12.45 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $30.65 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LTC in relation to earlier this year.

LTC Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities.