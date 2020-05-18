RBC Capital Maintains Their Sell Rating on LTC Properties (LTC)

In a report issued on May 15, Michael Carroll from RBC Capital maintained a Sell rating on LTC Properties (LTC), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $32.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 58.3% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Industrial Logistics Properties, and Easterly Government Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on LTC Properties is a Hold with an average price target of $42.50, implying a 32.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, BMO Capital also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

LTC Properties’ market cap is currently $1.26B and has a P/E ratio of 10.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.58.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LTC in relation to earlier this year.

LTC Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.