RBC Capital Maintains Their Sell Rating on Diamond Offshore Drilling (DOFSQ)

RBC Capital analyst Kurt Hallead maintained a Sell rating on Diamond Offshore Drilling (DOFSQ) on August 7 and set a price target of $0.15. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.24, close to its 52-week low of $0.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -15.3% and a 28.1% success rate. Hallead covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Oceaneering International, and Oil States International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Diamond Offshore Drilling is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $0.15.

Based on Diamond Offshore Drilling’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $198 million and GAAP net loss of $145 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $217 million and had a GAAP net loss of $114 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DOFSQ in relation to earlier this year.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. engages in offshore drilling, which provides contract drilling services to the energy industry around the globe. The company’s fleet of offshore drilling rigs consists of drill ships and semisubmersibles. The company was founded on April 12, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.