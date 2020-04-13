RBC Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION)

RBC Capital analyst Jon Arfstrom maintained a Hold rating on Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 51.1% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Old National Bancorp Capital, Discover Financial Services, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

Zions Bancorporation National Association has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $46.25, implying a 54.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Based on Zions Bancorporation National Association’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $711 million and net profit of $183 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $716 million and had a net profit of $226 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 161 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZION in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Scott A. Anderson, the Exec VP and of ZION sold 4,631 shares for a total of $213,972.

Zions Bancorporation engages in the provision of banking and related services and offers commercial, retail banking and mortgage lending products & services. Its products involves personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcard, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, direct deposit, and Internet & mobile banking. The company was founded in April 1955 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.