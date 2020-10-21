RBC Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Verizon (VZ)

RBC Capital analyst Jonathan Atkin maintained a Hold rating on Verizon (VZ) yesterday and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $57.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 82.2% success rate. Atkin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lumen Technologies, GDS Holdings, and T Mobile US.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Verizon is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $62.91, implying a 9.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Verizon’s market cap is currently $240.2B and has a P/E ratio of 12.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.57.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Verizon Communications, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products. The Business segment offers wireless and wire line communications services and products; video and data services; corporate networking solutions; security and managed network services; local and long distance voice services; and network access to deliver various Internet of Things (IoT) services and products. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More on VZ: