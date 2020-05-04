RBC Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Vale SA (VALE)

In a report issued on May 1, Tyler Broda from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Vale SA (VALE), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Broda is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 50.9% success rate. Broda covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Anglo American, BHP Group, and Rio Tinto.

Vale SA has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.11.

Based on Vale SA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.97 billion and net profit of $239 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.2 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $1.64 billion.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys, which are raw materials needed for steelmaking. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Coal and Base Metals. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the extraction of iron ore and the production of pellets, manganese ore, iron alloys, and coal and logistics services. The Coal segment comprises the extraction of coal and its logistic services. The Base Metals segment involves the production of non-ferrous minerals, which include nickel, copper and aluminium. The company was founded on June 1, 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

