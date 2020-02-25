RBC Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Valaris (VAL)

RBC Capital analyst Kurt Hallead maintained a Hold rating on Valaris (VAL) on February 21 and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.53, close to its 52-week low of $3.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -14.2% and a 27.7% success rate. Hallead covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Diamond Offshore Drilling, Oil States International, and Superior Energy Services.

Valaris has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $7.60.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $18.40 and a one-year low of $3.34. Currently, Valaris has an average volume of 5M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Valaris Plc engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. It operates its business through the following segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Others. The Floaters segment includes drill ships and semisubmersible rigs. The Jackups segment offers contract drilling service.