RBC Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Unum Group (UNM)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained a Hold rating on Unum Group (UNM) on February 5 and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 71.0% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Marsh & Mclennan Companies, Selective Insurance Group, and Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Unum Group with a $37.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $38.29 and a one-year low of $24.71. Currently, Unum Group has an average volume of 1.95M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum U.S., Unum UK, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate.