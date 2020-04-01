RBC Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Trane Technologies (TT)

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Hold rating on Trane Technologies (TT) yesterday and set a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $78.27, close to its 52-week low of $70.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 48.9% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trane Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $112.82, representing a 33.8% upside. In a report issued on March 18, J.P. Morgan also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $88.00 price target.

Trane Technologies’ market cap is currently $19.69B and has a P/E ratio of 14.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -5.48.

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that currently operates two segments. The $12.3 billion climate segment manufactures and services HVAC systems and transportation refrigeration solutions under its prominent Trane, American Standard, and Thermo King brands. The $3.3 billion industrial segment sells Ingersoll Rand-branded compression systems and power tools, ARO-branded fluid management equipment, and Club Car-branded utility vehicles. Ingersoll Rand announced it will spin off and merge its industrial segment with Gardner Denver in 2020 and operate as a pure-play HVAC and refrigeration business thereafter. The Irish-domiciled company generates approximately two thirds of its sales in the United States.