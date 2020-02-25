RBC Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Shell Midstream (SHLX)

In a report issued on February 21, T J Schultz from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Shell Midstream (SHLX), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 60.1% success rate. Schultz covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Black Stone Minerals, and NGL Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shell Midstream is a Hold with an average price target of $20.25, an 11.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $22.70 and a one-year low of $17.56. Currently, Shell Midstream has an average volume of 861.5K.

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.