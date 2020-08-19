RBC Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Roxgold (ROGFF)

RBC Capital analyst Wayne Lam maintained a Hold rating on Roxgold (ROGFF) on August 17 and set a price target of C$2.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.29, close to its 52-week high of $1.34.

Lam has an average return of 9.1% when recommending Roxgold.

According to TipRanks.com, Lam is ranked #1176 out of 6897 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Roxgold with a $1.65 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Roxgold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $48.05 million and net profit of $864K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $39.69 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.5 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Roxgold, Inc. is an exploration and development company. It engages in the acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties and gold projects. The company holds interest in Yaramoko and Solna Projects. Roxgold was founded on November 22, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.