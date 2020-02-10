RBC Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Radian Group (RDN)

In a report issued on February 6, Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Radian Group (RDN), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 71.0% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Marsh & Mclennan Companies, Selective Insurance Group, and Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Radian Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.50, a 14.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 6, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $26.32 and a one-year low of $19.15. Currently, Radian Group has an average volume of 1.01M.

Radian Group, Inc. is a insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of private mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage Insurance and Services business segment.