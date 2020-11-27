RBC Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Prothena (PRTA)

RBC Capital analyst Kennen MacKay maintained a Hold rating on Prothena (PRTA) on November 25 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.18.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 53.6% success rate. MacKay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Akebia Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Prothena with a $18.67 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.63 and a one-year low of $7.10. Currently, Prothena has an average volume of 259K.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, which research, development and commercialization of therapies in the neuroscience and orphan categories. Its antibody-based product candidates target a potential indications including amyloidosis and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded in December 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.